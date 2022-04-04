Osher Günsberg will continue as host of the show. Network 10

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Bachelor Australia to beautiful Queensland this year,” said Daniel Monaghan, Senior Vice Predient, Content and Programming at Paramount Australia and New Zealand.

“The sunny beaches and vibrant lifestyle of the Gold Coast is the perfect setting for love and romance, and we are sure it will get hearts racing,” he added.

Channel 10 has confirmed “new dates with new vistas” as well as “a theme park or two”. Beloved host of the show, Osher Günsberg, has also been confirmed to return.

Former Bachelor Matty J now shares two daughters with his winner, Laura Byrne. Instagram

The upcoming 2022 series will mark the tenth season of the dating show, which has seen many long-term romances bloom since its inception.

The first Australian Bachelor, Tim Robards, has since married his winner, Anna Heinrich, and the two now share a child together, Elle.

Star of season three, Sam Wood, has also married his winner, Snezana Markoski. They have two daughters together, Willow and Charlie, and are expecting a third in April.

While season five’s Matty J and Laura Byrne are yet to get married, they also share two daughters: Marlie-Mae and Lola.

And while there are no weddings or babies in sight just yet, season eight stars Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska and season nine lovebirds Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston remain loved up and living together.

Holly and Jimmy are still going strong. Instagram

The Bachelorette Australia, however, has seen less success, with only one couple going on to stay together and get married: Georgia Love and Lee Elliott.

A move for the franchise’s other show is yet to be confirmed.

