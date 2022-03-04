Jimmy and Holly have marked their one year since meeting. Instagram

Marketing manager Holly was quick to reply with a witty comment, writing: "Is it still a 1 year anniversary when you dated 22 other girls in the meantime? I don’t see why not 😉."

Jimmy also took to his story to reflect on his first meeting with Holly, remembering how she walked out of the limo "with clammy hands (and no underwear on) and changed (his) life".

"Thanks for being a trooper through all the craziness of the show for the incredible life we now share @hollykingston 🌹," he wrote.

It was instant sparks for Holly and Jimmy on The Bachelor. Ten

Holly also marked the milestone on her Instagram stories, sharing footage from the moment she first entered the bachie gardens to meet Jimmy.

"1 year ago today I made the best decision of my life," she wrote.

"Despite the multitude of hard times I had on the show, I came out with more than I could've ever dreamt of."

The reality star ended her post by making light of the bright yellow dress she wore during the premiere.

"Should we bring the big bird look back in celebration today? @jimmynicholson 😂."

Holly shared a snippet of her bachie journal. Instagram

Holly further took a trip down memory lane by posting a snippet of her journal from her time in the mansion, where she shared how her feelings towards Jimmy had progressed after hometown visits.

"I was so awkward," Holly candidly wrote. "The truth is I think I'll tell him on our single date that I love him - which is NUTS.

"But I do. I woke up in the middle of the night after hometowns on Friday and I just knew."

