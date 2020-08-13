Was Paige Royal really looking for love on The Bachelor? Network Ten

In the clip, Paige can be seen holding hands with a man named Matthew Sannen who she referred to as her “future husband”.

Clearly smitten, Paige, who was introduced as Matthew’s “lovely future wife” also gushed: “He just makes me happy!”

While Paige was only briefly seen on The Bachelor, the show filmed in March while the YouTube footage was reportedly filmed in April, according to Daily Mail Australia.

A since deleted Instagram post on Matthew’s Instagram page also featured a loved-up selfie of the couple, which he had captioned, “Such an amazing isolation birthday with my beautiful girl.”

Meanwhile, The Bachelor himself Locky has also faced backlash after his past relationships hit the headlines.

His jilted ex-girlfriend Jordan Cayless exclusively spoke to New Idea on Monday about their failed relationship.

The 29-year-old Love Island alum shared shocking details from their three-year relationship, which Jordan claimed ended after he cheated on her during an overseas trip.

The pair were living the high life in Bali and had even started a travel business together when Locky, 31, went on a seemingly innocent overnight trip to Singapore.

The next morning, Jordan received an upsetting message.

Love Island's Jordan Cayless accused Locky of cheating on her during their relationship. Instagram

“I was at home working on our business, and I got a message from a girl on Instagram saying she was so sorry to do this, but she thought that I should know that she went home with Locky that night,” Jordan recalled.

“I called her and spoke to her on the phone and she told me he was at a bar and she asked him several times throughout the night if he had a girlfriend and he said no. Locky still denies this. But they ended up going back to her place and they slept together twice.”

She added: “I did trust him, a bit too much. But there were a lot of little red flags in our relationship, little messages I’d see with him being flirty or inappropriate with girls.”

“Unfortunately I made a mistake on a trip away that deeply hurt Jordan and our relationship,” Locky said. Network Ten

New Idea also approached Locky for comment.

“Unfortunately I made a mistake on a trip away that deeply hurt Jordan and our relationship,” he said in a statement.

“That was over a year ago and I’ve learnt a lot from it. The love I have for my chosen lady is something I’ve never felt before. It’s funny how things work out – it’s taken both of us to go on separate reality TV shows to find our happily ever after. I wish her all the best.”