Adventure guide Locky would take you on the perfect, thrill-seeking trip around Bali. Instagram/Network 10

Locky's love of all things outdoor and adventure started in his early years.

"When I grew up I was passionate about sport then I got more into the outdoors and now I'm trending into business," he explained in a recent Bachelor trailer.

Even former Bachelor stars Matty J and Laura Byrne have joined Locky on one of his tours!

However things haven't been super glamorous and cool in the career stakes for Locky who confessed in an exclusive video with Now To Love his first job was picking up dog poop at his dad's wrecking yard.

"That was fun, didn't last very long!" he joked.

Season five Bachelor couple Matty J and Laura Byrne enjoying one of Locky's tours. Instagram

Locky is arguably most famous for his stint on Australian Survivor season two where he placed fifth.

The tall, dark and handsome adventure guide then returned for a second shot at victory when he participated in the 2020 All Stars round that was eventually won by international model, David Genat.

Despite being a challenge beast, Locky was the 14th person voted out of the show and became the first member of the jury.

"This season was so much harder than my last season because not only were the challenges bigger but the game play was just massive," he explained following his elimination.

"You couldn't come into this game hiding - everything was out in the open."

Locky on Survivor All Stars (pictured with season winner David Genat). Network 10

Adventure is a big part of Locky's life and the 2020 Bachelor admits he's "had some incredible, heart-stopping experiences for both work and fun" but starring on the reality dating show "takes the cake."

"I've done a lot of crazy things in my life - jumping off mountains, jumping from buildings, scuba diving through a shipwreck, but being the Bachelor is the craziest thing I've ever done," he admitted in a trailer.