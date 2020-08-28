Intruder Kaitlyn has been at the centre of the show's drama this season. Image: Channel 10

Hundreds have slammed Channel 10 on Instagram, complaining about how the show has been edited this season, branding it “boring”.

“I stopped watching it’s so sh**! Boring! These little girls are embarrassing … it’s not juicy it’s just s***,” one fan commented on the official The Bachelor Instagram account.

“Always been a MASSIVE fan of The Bachelor/Bachelorette Australia. This year I am so so disappointed - it is focused solely on the drama and pushes the romance to the wayside. This isn’t MAFS!!! A couple of weeks in and I’m so close to giving it the flick,” another complained.

Others said the show has become more about the competition between contestants, as opposed to the genuine love story between Locky and the girls.

“We barely see the Bachelor or get any sense of real romance.... It's more like 'Survivor' with these girl alliances. So bored this season!” one person commented.

“This is so terrible. I’m missing the past seasons where we got to know the girls and the bachie, a bit of drama but not all this rubbish,” another wrote.

One fan even said Ten is “wrecking” The Bachelor’s reality TV reputation.

“I swear they don’t show everything … mostly drama! Not sure about this season but i love the dates! They're wrecking The Bachelor.”

Viewers say they haven't seen enough of the dates between Locky and the contestants this season, like this romantic rendezvous he had with Bella. Image: Channel 10

The negative feedback from viewers has been reflected in the ratings this season, with only 538,000 metropolitan viewers tuning into the program on Thursday night, slightly less than the 582,000 fans who watched on Wednesday evening.

Contestants Bella Valeris and Irena Srbinovska are currently the favourites tipped to win the show.

Channel 10 has already revealed Locky falls in love with two women this season, with the finale culminating in a heartbreaking choice for the former Survivor star.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm.