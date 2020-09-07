Sparks first flew between Sharon Stone (left) and Russell Crowe (right) when they worked together on The Quick and the Dead back in 1995. Getty

However, standing in her way is Terri, 56, who, says a second source, has a “bad feeling”.

“To her, Russell is always happiest when he’s at his property in Australia, away from Hollywood and especially its prowling leading ladies.

“Things between them have cooled off romantically recently, but Terri and Russ are still very close, and the idea of him getting involved with a sexpot like Sharon fills her with dread.”

Terri Irwin (left) and Russell are still close, and according to a source, "the idea of him getting involved with a sexpot like Sharon fills her with dread.” Getty

Terri and Russell have long been rumoured to have shared a strong bond that spilled over into romantic territory, and the wildlife warrior previously revealed how close the pair truly are.

Earlier this year, Terri revealed that Russell was “the very first person” to contact her to offer his condolences after her late husband Steve Irwin’s passing in 2006 and revealed he has since “stepped up so much” for her family.

“Russell … is such a good person … a very good friend to our family, and I actually really do love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends,” Terri told The Courier Mail.

Could Sharon have her eyes on Russell? Getty

Meanwhile, Russell’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer, with whom he shares two kids, is set to take centre stage.

She’s stripping off for a good cause on Channel Seven’s All New Monty: Guys & Gals where she will join stars like Sam Frost, Patti Newton and Orpheus Pledger as they raise money and awareness for cancer.

