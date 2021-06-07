Terri Irwin has previously visited Lady Elliot Island. Supplied

What’s more, the getaway seemed to put a spring in Terri’s step. The mum of two made a departure from her usual animal-themed posts on Twitter to share an image of a rainbow and the lyrics to the song, ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’.

While Terri is keeping quiet on whether or not she’s in a new relationship, the first-time grandmother has been linked to a number of men, including Aussie actor Russell Crowe, since her late husband, Steve Irwin’s, tragic death in 2006.

Terri shared an image of a rainbow and the lyrics to the song, ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’. Twitter

Addressing the Russell dating rumours last year, Terri gushed about the Gladiator star, but insisted that he was just a “good friend”.

“He is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends,” she said.

Rumours have been swirling that Russell and Terri are an item. Getty

Russell has also dispelled the rumours in the past, saying: “Terri is one of the greatest women I’ve ever met in my life without there being implication for intimacy.”

