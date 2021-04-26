Grace received her very first khakis as she turns one month. Instagram

In the photos, Grace is wearing her very own Australia Zoo uniform with her own name printed on, and is surrounded by star tortoises as they crawl around her.

Proud dad Chandler also shared a video of Grace in her new outfit, writing: "One month of life with our beautiful girl.

She’s already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

"We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess." Instagram

The khakis are a true Irwin staple and hold a special connection to Bindi's dad, Steve, with the late wildlife warrior having worn them almost every chance he got.

Just last year, Terri Irwin reflected on her late husband's style, sharing a throwback photo of him and their son Robert.

"Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding. I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too," she wrote.

Khakis were Steve's fashion staple. Instagram

Each year, the Irwin family also celebrate the crocodile hunter on "Steve Irwin Day", and ask that his signature uniform be worn to remember him.

"November 15. #SteveIrwinDay. Wear your khaki with us as we celebrate the world’s greatest Wildlife Warrior and my superhero," Bindi shared to her Instagram in 2019.

Now it seems Bindi will continue to honour her dad's memory by passing down family traditions that Steve was apart of.

Bindi has expressed how "hard" it is knowing Grace will never get to meet her grandfather. Instagram

In a preview video for their new documentary, Crikey, It’s a Baby!, Bindi also spoke about what it’s like knowing she’ll never be able to introduce Grace to Steve.

“It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet him, and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection,” Bindi said.

“It’s hard that he’s not here because out of everyone in the wild, he would have loved her the most. He would have loved her so much," she said, fighting back tears.

The documentary, which will centre around the Irwins as they prepare for the birth of Grace, will premiere on Saturday 22 May at 6:30pm on Animal Planet.