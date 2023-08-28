Terri's first post to Instagram was a beautiful tribute to her late husband Steve Instagram

Shortly after creating the account, Terri shared her first post - a heartfelt tribute to the late Crocodile Hunter, and the love of her life Steve Irwin who tragically passed away from a stingray barb to his heart on September 4th, 2006.

"One crowded hour of glorious life is worth an age without a name," she wrote as a caption to a photo of both her and Steve gazingly lovingly at one another as they shared a kiss with a reptile friend sitting atop their heads.

She also shared the image to her Instagram stories adding an additional caption: "Celebrating this adventure called life. Grateful to share the journey with you."

Fans were elated to see the post, none more so than daughter Bindi who commented: "I love you so much. Welcome to Instagram, Mum❤️."

Just look at those smiles! Instagram

Bindi then took to her own Instagram account to celebrate, sharing a polaroid of the mother-daughter duo to her Instagram stories with a sweet message of support.

"My beautiful mum joined Instagram. Go follow her @terriirwincrikey," Bindi wrote, also sharing an image of the entire Irwin-Powell family to her feed where she wrote: "Celebrating because my gorgeous mama just joined Instagram! Go follow her 💛 @terriirwincrikey."

In the comments Terri replied: "Thankyou so much, Bindi! I appreciate all your help and getting to share my journey here."

Fans and followers are delighted that Terri has joined the social media platform Instagram

Brother Robert was also quick to share his own prompt with his followers, sharing Terri's Instagram post to his stories and writing: "My mum is finally on Instagram!"

He was then joined last but not least by the official Australia Zoo Instagram account which shared an image of Bindi, Terri, and Robert with big smiles (despite the huge python wrapped around their bodies).

"Terri has joined Instagram! Head over to @terriirwincrikey and give her a follow for amazing adventures 🐊," to which Terri replied, "Thankyou so much!"