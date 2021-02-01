Terri Irwin is keeping fit ahead of the arrival of her first grandchild. Supplied

On top of that, Terri also regularly hits the gym.

“She’s keen on weightlifting – but nothing too heavy. She just wants to make sure her muscles are supportive enough for her bones as she goes through her 50s,” the source says.

When it comes to diet, the source explains Terri is “very aware of what she’s eating”. However, she’s never been a “diet fanatic” and doesn’t mind the odd indulgence.

Terri has been a single parent to Bindi and Robert since 2006 when her husband, the legendary Steve Irwin, tragically passed away. Instagram

“She quite loves chocolate, so she doesn’t deny herself a handful of M&M’s because she’s active enough to burn it all off. She’s also big on protein and loves shredding up a simple rotisserie chicken to put on top of a bowl of greens for dinner.”

Terri tries to maintain her own veggie garden, but she’s so busy that sometimes that falls by the wayside.

“Nobody can deny she looks better than ever. Terri’s looking forward to having a youngster to run after, too. She tells friends that her granddaughter will keep her young!”

And it looks like the wildlife warrior won’t have to wait too long for the bub to arrive.

Recently, Bindi Irwin shared a sweet sneak peek of her baby's jungle-themed nursery. Instagram

Earlier in the month, Bindi and Chandler shared a sneak peek of an adorable nursery all prepared – jungle theme and all – for their soon-to-be-baby.

Posting to her Instagram story, Bindi shared a snap of herself - bump front and centre - standing in her future daughter's nursery.

The white room was decked out with a white dresser and a bunch of colourful images on the wall including, of course, a few animals.

"Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here," Bindi captioned the story and tagged her husband Chandler Powell.

We can’t wait for the mini wildlife warrior to arrive!

