The wildlife warrior is all prepared for her bub! Instagram

Posting to her Instagram story on Thursday, Bindi shared a snap of herself - bump front and centre - standing in her future daughter's nursery.

The white room was decked out with a white dresser and a bunch of colourful images on the wall including, of course, a few animals.

"Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here," Bindi captioned the story and tagged her husband Chandler Powell.

This sweet glimpse into the young couple's nursery comes not even a week after the animal lovers paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin, through yet another photo of Bindi's growing baby bump.

Look at that bump! Instagram

Taking to Instagram last Friday, the 22-year-old gave fans another delightful sneak peek of her belly by recreating a throwback snap of mum Terri and her late father Steve.

“Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love,” Bindi captioned two photos, which show the wildlife warrior now and her mum Terri both at about the same stage of pregnancy.

In the original photo, it was Steve and Bindi kissing Terri's baby bump. In the recreation, Chandler is the one locking his lips on Bindi's belly. So sweet!

Bindi and Chandler first met in 2003, when he was visiting Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

Bindi and Chandler recreated this iconic snap of the Irwin clan. Instagram

Chandler visited Australia Zoo where the Irwins live and work, and received a tour from Bindi herself.

"It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day," Chandler told People. "I'm like, ‘Wow she is amazing.'"

Since then, their love has only blossomed, and the young couple eventually got married in March, 2020. The animal lovers now spend their days working in Australia Zoo and spreading Steve Irwin's message of conservation around the globe.

And now, they're welcoming another wildlife warrior to carry on the Crocodile Hunter's legacy!