Bindi Irwin (right) hasn’t shied away from keeping fans up to date with her burgeoning baby bump and her latest pregnancy update could be the cutest ever. Instagram

In the first snap, Bindi smiles sweetly as hubby Chandler Powell kisses her exposed belly, while the second snap shows the wildlife warrior and her father Steve kissing Terri’s equally impressive bump when she was pregnant with brother Robert.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to comment on the adorable comparison, with one fan writing: “Beautiful Bindi!! You have such a special family.”

Another person stated: “Omg, that is so cute!!!! Love how you recreated the moment like your mum!”

Bindi (pictured as a child) recreated a sweet snap of mum Terri (right) when she was pregnant with the wildlife warrior's brother Robert. Instagram

Meanwhile, a third fan added: “You’re going to be the most incredible parents. We love you Baby Wildlife Warrior.”

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, Bindi and Chandler have been posting regular bump updates which, up until now, featured some kind of animal size comparison.

Posing with a koala and tortoise in September, a possum in October and, most recently, two emus in November, Bindi and Chandler are clearly keen to pass on their love for animals to their bub.

Bindi (right) and Chandler (left) have been posting regular bump updates which, up until now, have featured some form of animal size comparison. Instagram

The wildlife warrior couple first met in 2003, when Chandler visited Australia Zoo and received a tour from Bindi herself, before they fell in love and eventually got married last year.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” Chandler previously told People, reflecting on their first meeting. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’”