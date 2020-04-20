Russell Crowe has found himself caught in the middle of a tug-of-love between Meg Ryan and Terri Irwin. Getty

That’s left the one-time Gladiator heartthrob with a major decision to make!

“Russell is in a unique position because he has these two amazing women fighting it out for his affections,” an exclusive insider reveals.

“I’m sure he’ll be extremely flattered but also a little torn, because it’ll bring up a lot of old emotions – especially with Meg. He probably thought things were well and truly finished between them, but she’s always held a candle for Russell and now she’s single it’s the perfect opportunity for them to reconnect again.”

The pair’s then-forbidden romance started on the set of Proof of Life, which they filmed together back in 1999/2000.

After news of their affair became public, Meg filed for divorce from husband Dennis Quaid, who’s dad to their son, Jack, 27.

Russell has long been linked to ‘soulmate’ Terri, 55, after forging an ironclad friendship with the entire Irwin family following the death of his close pal Steve in 2006. Getty

“It was this well-known secret in Hollywood that they were head over heels for each other,” says the insider, who notes Russell was in an off-and-on situation with ex Danielle Spencer at the time.

“They had this white-hot relationship, but the timing was terrible and both of them were highly embarrassed when news of their fling exploded out in the open.

“Basically, they went their separate ways, but they never stopped loving each other and the feelings certainly haven’t gone away – at least from Meg’s side.

“She’s given up on things working out with John [Mellencamp] and would love nothing more than to give things with Russell another try. Their connection at the time was beyond intense and passionate, and she’s never really found anyone else to replace that.”

Last week it emerged that ‘Jack & Diane’ singer John, 68, – who performed using the name ‘John Cougar’ in the ’80s – has started dating beauty professional ‘Nurse Jamie’, whose real name is Jamie Sue Sherrill.

Now comes word that Meg – who had a steamy affair with Rusty two decades ago – is keen to reignite their romance following her recent split from long-term fiancé John Mellencamp. Getty

It brought to an end any lingering hope that he’d reunite with Meg, 58, whom he’s dated on and off since 2011.

Many insiders believe Terri and Russell, who has been single for some time, would be a more compatible match.

“They know each other inside out and have such a deep-rooted respect that would be hard to find anywhere else,” says an insider.

“A lot of people joke they’re like a happily married couple already, so they may as well just follow through and make it official. The love and chemistry they share is truly special, so it’s hard to imagine them finding that level of understanding and solidity with anyone else.”

Indeed, though the pair have always played down romance talk, earlier this year Russell reignited the rumour mill by posting social media selfies from Terri’s koala hospital in Queensland.

Addressing speculation about potential new suitors, Terri herself has admitted, “I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve.”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!