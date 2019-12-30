They’ve supported each other in life and career, but now rumours are rife that Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe could make a special appearance together at the upcoming Golden Globes. Getty

The actor is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for his portrayal of the Fox News boss Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. It’s Russell’s first Golden Globe nomination since his 2006 performance in Cinderella Man.

Russell and Terri have always supported each other professionally and personally over the years. When her husband Steve died in 2006, Russell, who was a close friend of the Crocodile Hunter, rushed to Terri’s side to support her.

Two years ago, Terri explained the importance of her relationship with Russell. “After Steve passed, you find out who your true friends are. And Russell has been very loyal as a great friend,” she said.

Around the same time, Russell paid tribute to the Australia Zoo owner, saying, “Terri is one of the greatest women I’ve ever met in my life.”

He added, “You know, I do love Terri Irwin, I love her kids and I love how she’s kept the memory of Steve alive, and respected the work that the two of them had begun and she’s an absolute champion.”

Terri’s most recent public declaration of support towards her close friend came earlier this month when it was announced that he was nominated for an award at the prestigious event. Getty

Despite it being reported that they’ve had an on-off relationship over the years, publicly both have denied any romantic involvement.

Even so, Russell has remained a steady fixture in the family’s life and one of their most vocal supporters, frequently taking to social media to repost their announcements and lend his support to their projects.

He also has a close personal relationship with Terri’s two children. Earlier this month he gave a shout-out to Robert, retweeting an animal portrait the keen photographer had posted on social media and calling it “stunning”.

In July, Russell gifted Bindi a $25,000 Rolex watch for her 21st birthday, with the Daily Mail reporting the actor believed her dad “would have wanted her to have” the significant gift.

It’s apparent Steve is still very much in the forefront of Terri’s thoughts. When Robert celebrated his 16th birthday in December, his mum shared a picture of Steve cradling his then-baby son and captioned it, “Your dad would be so proud of you. He has loved you since the moment you were born”.

In 2018 Terri explained how she hadn’t got over her husband’s death, admitting, “It’s just really hard not having Steve. I’m lonely for Steve, if that makes sense”.

But with Terri attending events around the annual G’Day LA in January, her family may encourage her to arrive a bit earlier to make an official appearance and support Russell on the Globes red carpet.

And while Russell and Terri are just close friends, previously, a source told New Idea how Terri’s children are hopeful their mum will consider having a relationship soon.

“Bindi and Robert have both encouraged her to open herself up to finding her own happy ending, which has made her feel more at ease with the thought of marrying again knowing

how much her two children want to see her find love again too,” revealed the insider.

