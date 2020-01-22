Taylor Swift’s shock after mum’s devastating brain tumour diagnosis
'It’s just been a really hard time for us as a family'
Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother Andrea has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour while undergoing treatment for cancer.
Taylor, 30, spoke withVariety ahead of the release of her upcoming documentary Miss Americana, and told the publication that while her mum was undergoing chemo, doctors discovered the tumour.
“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Taylor told the publication.
“But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”
“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” the singer said.
“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour,” she continued.
“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”
Taylor opened up about her mum's brain tumour diagnosis
Taylor and her mum Andrea are extremely close
Taylor also opened up in the interview about her reasons for spending less time touring and on the road, saying she wants to spend more time with her mum.
“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen,” she shared.
“We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”
Andrea's cancer was first diagnosed in 2015
Taylor shared details of her mother's cancer in a personal essay for ELLE in March 2019, as she explained to fans how the disease, which had first been diagnosed in 2015, had returned.
"I've had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again," the Grammy winner wrote for Elle, regarding 30 lessons she has learned before turning 30.
"It's taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else," she continued. "My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now."
Taylor is spending less time on the road to be with her mum