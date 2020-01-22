Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother Andrea has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Taylor, 30, spoke with Variety ahead of the release of her upcoming documentary Miss Americana, and told the publication that while her mum was undergoing chemo, doctors discovered the tumour.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Taylor told the publication.

“But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” the singer said.

“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour,” she continued.

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”