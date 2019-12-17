Taylor Swift recently portrayed the feline character Bombalurina in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Cats. Getty

“Fur real guys this was my cake,” Taylor captioned the snap, which showed her posing in front of the cake, which also had the words “Happy Birthday Taylor” emblazoned on it.

While many were impressed by the intricate detail of the cake, some fans were seemingly a bit taken aback by the realism of the fondant kitties – judging by their Twitter comments.

“I am terrified. Like this is the greatest thing I have ever seen. I’m legitimately afraid and in awe," one fan wrote.

And ahead of the film’s release, the singer was presented with a cat-themed cake for her 30th birthday, which she celebrated on stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 13. Instagram

Another person asked: “Isn't she taking this Cats thing a little too far?”

A third person simply wrote: “Terrifying.”

Taking to Twitter, Taylor shared a snap of the elaborate cake, which featured realistic fondant cats made to resemble her three cats: Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin. Getty

While the cake was seemingly too much for some fans to handle, others thought it was the “purr-fect” birthday gesture for Taylor – given her most recent movie role.

“This cake is purrrfect,” one enthusiastic fan wrote.