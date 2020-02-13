RELATED: Katy Perry Teases New Music With Enemy Taylor Swift

Who Is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is an American singer who first achieved success with her debut album Taylor Swift and crossover hits like You Belong With Me and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. Taylor has sold over 50-million records, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Taylor Swift Getty

She’s known for her whirlwind, high-profile relationships with several celebrities, including actor Jake Gyllenhaal and former One Direction singer Harry Styles. Many of her hit songs are speculated to be about her exes, and her intensely personal albums have earned her multiple accolades, including 10 Grammys and 23 Billboard Music Awards.

Who Is Joe Alwyn?

Joe Alwyn is an English actor. Shortly after his graduation from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2012, he was cast as the lead in Ang Lee’s 2016 film, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. He also starred in the 2017 movie The Sense of An Ending, before tackling larger parts in 2018.

Joe starred as Samuel Masham in the multi-awarded 2018 film The Favourite, and as Robert Dudley in Mary Queen of Scots. His next film, Harriet, will be released on November 2019. He is currently filming the romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover, based on the book by Jojo Moyes.

Their First Meeting Is A Bit Of A Mystery

Neither Joe nor Taylor have opened up about when they first met each other, but some fans looked at the lyrics of Taylor’s song, Dress, and concluded that it was at the Met Gala in 2016. "Flashback when you met me/ Your buzz cut and my hair bleached."

Getty

Pictures of them from that time reveal that Joe and Taylor did, in fact, have those hairstyles. While sparks may have flown as early as then, Taylor was on the brink of breaking up with boyfriend Calvin Harris and about to start dating Tom Hiddleston, so nothing was going to happen between the two. Until we get confirmation from either of them, we’re going with this theory!

September To October 2016: The Rumour Mill Hits Overdrive

Though Tom and Taylor were very publicly affectionate, that relationship ended rather mysteriously in September 2016. Taylor then attends the Kings of Leon concert with several members of her ‘squad’, including Lorde and Dakota Johnson.

Taylor Swift with friend Lorde Getty

Surprise: Joe Alwyn was also there! This has also been pegged as their possible first meeting date, and both of them also attended the after-party at The Bowery, so they definitely got to know each other better there.

May 2017: News Breaks That Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Are Dating

Unlike Taylor’s other very public relationships, this one played out for several months without anyone having a clue that they had been sneaking off to see each other. Taylor was rumoured to have spent that time in London wearing disguises so she could see him, and was said to have even rented a flat so the couple could have more time in the city!

Stories started to break about Taylor and Joe in the press, but there was no visual confirmation, as the two proved themselves very good at eluding the paps.

June 2017: Going The Distance To Make Things Work

The smitten couple both take frequent trips to see each other, with Taylor flying to the UK and Joe visiting New York whenever either of them can get a chance.

Despite this transatlantic love affair, they’ve managed to keep things pretty under wraps, until the paparazzi finally snapped a photo of them having coffee in Nashville.

The Reputation Era: Are Her Songs About Joe Now?

Taylor started releasing singles from her 2017 album Reputation, including Gorgeous. During one of her fans-only advance listening sessions, she allegedly confirms that Gorgeous is about Joe. With lyrics like, "You should take it as a compliment /That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk/And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us,” it’s speculated that she’s referencing either Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris, who are older than both of them. Joe is British, which may explain making ‘fun of the way you talk’.

Ed Sheeran, one of Taylor’s good friends, seems to approve, praising Joe during a radio interview on October 26, 2017. "He's really nice. Really, really friendly; really good dude." When Reputation is finally released, several songs seem to be about Joe, including Delicate, which may reference Joe’s piercing blue eyes: "My reputation's never been worse, so you must like me for me / Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you / Oh damn, never seen that colour blue."

December 2017-February 2018: It’s Getting Serious

Fans went wild when the two were reportedly spotted getting affectionate during Ed Sheeran’s set at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December. In February 2018, Taylor is said to have moved in with Joe, and is rumoured to have begun looking for a house near where Joe’s family live in London.

September-December 2018: Taylor Sneaks Off To Watch Joe’s Movies

After the reported move together, the pair separately post pictures of themselves next to the same cactus in May 2018, indicating that they may have had a summer getaway together.

Taylor attending a screening of The Favourite, starring Joe. Getty

They stay lowkey again apart from those snaps, until the release of The Favourite in September 2018. Taylor watched a screening of the film starring Joe, and was his date at the afterparty. Joe opened up a little in an interview to British Vogue, saying, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Taylor tags him in a post on November 2018 gushing about the film on Instagram, calling it ‘phenomenal’. Despite multiple promotions and Taylor watching a screening of another of Joe’s films, Mary Queen of Scots in December, the two have yet to make a red carpet debut as a couple.

Hitting The Awards Circuit Separately In 2019

Taylor and Joe attended the 2019 Golden Globes in January 2019, and for a change, Taylor ditched the Grammys for the BAFTAS in February, where The Favourite was up for several awards. The couple went separately during both events, but would later show up together at the after-parties.

They did the same thing during the Oscars on March 2019, declining from posing in pictures together. They were spotted engaging in some PDA by fans when they thought the cameras weren’t looking, though!

The Lover Era: Are They Preparing To Tie The Knot?

Gossip starts circulating around March 2019 that Joe is planning to propose. When Taylor releases her most recent album, Lover, in August 2019, there are multiple references to getting married. The song Lover, makes it pretty clear: "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover."

The pair aren't pictured together a lot. Getty

Paper Rings also seems to be a hint at more wedding bells. “I like shiny things / but I'd marry you with paper rings / uh-huh, that's right /darling, you're the one I want.” Some people have gone so far as to speculate that these songs mean they’re already engaged!

Maybe This Relationship Is Finally ‘The One’ For Taylor

Despite not being publicly lovey-dovey, the two have been going strong for nearly three years, so we wouldn’t be shocked if Joe decides to put a ring on it! After so much relationship drama, we feel Taylor deserves to have her happy ending with Joe.

