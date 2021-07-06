The name says it all. Supplied

The highly acclaimed drama has now dropped on Netflix making it a prime nostalgia pick.

In celebration Lincoln Younes, who played Romeo on the show, shared some throwback photos to his time in the role.

“Just saw that all 3 seasons of Tangle have been released on @netflixanz, @primevideoaunz and @abctv,” he wrote.

“This was my first acting job and it remains one of my most treasured memories… The most incredible collective of cast, crew and creatives. If you’re looking for something to watch in this current lockdown, check it out. 💥 Ps. Hey foetus face 🤣.”

So cute! Instagram

Baby faced Lincoln! Instagram

Keeping in theme with Lincoln’s post, we’re seeing what the cast of Tangle are up to now.

Lincoln in Doctor Doctor. Nine

Lincoln Younes

After Tangle Lincoln went on to his most memorable TV role: playing Home And Away’s Casey Braxton. Life after Summer Bay saw him appear in Love Child, Grand Hotel and most recently, Doctor Doctor.

Kat in Five Bedrooms alongside Stephen Peacocke. Ten/Paramount

Kat Stewart

At the same time she was appearing in Tangle, Kat landed a role on beloved series Offspring as Billie Proudman. She’s since appeared in Mr & Mrs Murder and Five Bedrooms.

Justine Clarke in Hungry Ghosts. SBS

Justine Clarke

A fellow Summer Bay alumni, Justine went on to appear in a number of shows including House Husbands, Squinters and Hungry Ghosts.

Catherine in Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries. ABC

Catherine McClements

From Rush to Water Rats and Secret Life Of Us, Catherine has been in some of our most iconic series. Since calling a wrap on Tangle she’s starred in Wentworth, The Beautiful Lie and Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries.

Ben in Rogue One. Disney

Ben Mendelsohn

Ben has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood appearing in blockbusters such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain Marvel, Spider Man: Far From Home and TV series Bloodline.