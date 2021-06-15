A re-imagining of Leo Tolstoy’s 1877 classic, Anna Karenina, the television adaptation was just as heart-wrenching.

Netflix has been awash with great Australian shows of late – Offspring, Puberty Blues, Secret Life of Us – and the latest to join the ranks of the streaming juggernaut is The Beautiful Lie.

The original novel told the story of Anna and dashing cavalry officer Count Alexei Kirillovich Vronsky that scandalises the social circles of Saint Petersburg and forces the young lovers to flee to Italy in a search for happiness. When they return to Russia, their lives continue to unravel.

Adapted by screenwriter Alice Bell, The Beautiful Lie became a six-part series that aired on the ABC in 2015, once again telling the story of Anna and her lover.

The series isn’t an exact reincarnation of the original; Anna and husband Xander are sporting stars and themes of family, seduction and jealousy all interweave.

“When a happily married woman meets a man at an airport she feels a spark she hasn't felt in years. After they witness a horrific accident together, an unbreakable bond is formed and she must now reevaluate her life choices, including her relationship with her husband,” the show synopsis reads.

It also featured an all-star cast of the country’s most talented actors including Sarah Snook and Rodger Corser.

Peep the full cast list below.