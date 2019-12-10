Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok is set to portray burns survivor Turia Pitt in a new Australian biopic. Getty

“I had a very tough time with my miscarriages and I remember feeling so inspired by Turia and what she experienced. To be able to transcend that with grace and fortitude... and she has so much gratitude. I thought, ‘I need to be more like her’,” Tammin said.

The 36-year-old said after watching the heartfelt episode, she turned to her director husband Sean and proposed the idea of making a film about Turia’s journey, which he agreed to.

After speaking to Turia, who reportedly loved the idea, the couple started planning for the film, which has now been signed off and production is scheduled to commence next year in Sydney.

News of Tammin’s latest passion project comes after she recently opened up about her struggles to fall pregnant, and how she blamed herself for multiple miscarriages.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Tammin spoke candidly about the heartache of having to endure failed pregnancies and how Sean helped her through the tough times.

“I think you feel like your body is letting you down,” Tammin said, before referring to how there isn’t enough conversation about the “bad things” that happen to people in society.

Tammin said after watching the heartfelt episode, she turned to her director husband Sean and proposed the idea of making a film about Turia’s journey, which he agreed to. Getty

“We always put such a highlight reel for everything that we do and because of that we feel very isolated and very alone and with miscarriages,” she added.

Tammin, who rose to fame playing Dani Sutherland on Home and Away, quit the soap in 2004 so she could pursue a music career and acting career in the United States.

She is now based in Los Angeles and has appeared in many hit films and TV shows, including The Young and the Restless, Hannah Montana and Pretty Little Liars.