Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok is the proud mumma of two children, Phoenix, six, and 10-month-old Lennon, which she shares with hubby of eight years Sean McEwen. Getty

“I think you feel like your body is letting you down,” Tammin said, before referring to how there isn’t enough conversation about the “bad things” that happen to people in society.

“We always put such a highlight reel for everything that we do and because of that we feel very isolated and very alone and with miscarriages,” she added.

Tammin went on to say that, thankfully, more people are having conversations about miscarriage, which is fortunate given that one in three pregnancies result in one.

Despite being painful and traumatic, the former Pretty Little Liars star said the experience strengthened her relationship with her husband.

She recalled how there were times when she was forced to miscarry at home due to how far along she was in her pregnancy, but added Sean stayed by her side the whole time.

“It brought us so close together. He was unbelievable, I would just wake up sometimes and start sobbing and he would just hold me — he was beyond anything that I could ever imagine in a partner,” she said.

Tammin has opened up about her previous struggles to fall pregnant, and how she blamed herself for multiple miscarriages. Instagram

Tammin, who rose to fame playing Dani Sutherland on Home and Away, quit the soap in 2004 so she could pursue a music career and acting career in the United States.

She is now based in Los Angeles and has appeared in many hit films and TV shows, including The Young and the Restless, Hannah Montana and Pretty Little Liars.