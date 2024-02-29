The best sustainable food storage containers 2024

Tupperware Eco + Clear Bowl 990ml

from $30 at ebay

Tupperware has recently launched a brand new Clear Bowl range made from Eco+ material. The bowls are made using single-use plastics which get recreated into high-quality containers. The range includes various-sized bowls from 4L to 290ml. The 990ml bowl is the perfect size for storage or lunches... or you can purchase the next size down and get the 610ml. With a glass-like look but a lightweight feel, this bowl won't weigh down your bag/lunch box and is much easier to transport than heavy-duty storage containers.

Key features:

Helping you to reduce waste and create less waste by reusing.

990ml perfect for larger snacks or meals.

If you want the full range, each size fits inside the other to save room in the cupboard.

The tab on the seal makes it easy to open.

Available at:

$30 from ebay

$34 from Tupperware

Ever Eco Stainless Steel Round Nesting Containers Set of 3

from $28.95 at Healthy Life

Not only are these bowls very cute, but they're also practical, affordable, and eco-friendly! The bowls are toxin-free and leak-resistant, and the high-quality stainless steel is nonporous meaning they won't impart flavour. The pack comes with three separate containers all with a different pastel-coloured lid... the only fault is the containers are not suitable for the microwave.

Key features:

Non-toxic materials; BPA, PVC, lead, and phthalate free.

150ml, 280ml and 500ml containers.

Durable.

Spill-proof/leak-resistant.

Available at:

$28.95 from Healthy Life

$32.95 from Biome

$38.86 from Amazon

Frank Green Porcelain Bowls Mint Set of 2

from $79.95 at Minimax

Frank Green is all the craze right now among all ages. From their drink bottles to their travel cups, Frank Green seems to be taking over... but did you know that they also have a full range of homewares including these stylish sustainable food storage containers? Coming in two practical sizes, these containers are perfect for everyday use and they also nest together for compact storage. These bowls are 100% plastic-free and made from recyclable materials.

Key features:

All-in-one cooking, serving, and storage solution.

Freezer, microwave, oven & dishwasher safe.

Smart venting system.

Airtight, heat-proof silicone seal.

Available at:

The Somewhere Co Square Silicone Lunch Box

from $35 at The Iconic

The Somewhere Co has launched a square silicone lunch box that is the perfect size to fit in any lunchbox or bag. It is perfect for lunchtime meals and food storage and is made from food-grade silicone, a material that is much more eco-friendly than plastic. The lunchbox is also microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe and BPA-free.

Key features:

Microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe.

BPA free.

Available in a range of colours.

Perfect size for any bag.

Available at:

6x Ecology Nourish Rectangle Glass Food Storage Container w/Bamboo Lid

from $40.46 at Matt Blatt

With six containers for just over $40, the Ecology glass food storage containers definitely give you the most for your money. The glass bases are oven, microwave, and freezer safe allowing you to do everything using one item. You can use these containers as food storage in your pantry or fridge, or they can also be used as a lunchbox. The bamboo lid with a silicone seal ensures your food stays fresh.

Key features:

The glass bases are oven, microwave, and freezer safe.

Includes six containers.

A bamboo lid with a silicone seal ensures your food stays fresh.

The glass base allows you to see the contents.

Available at:

What are the best types of eco-friendly food packaging?

The best types of eco-friendly food packing that are better for the planet and for your health are glass, stainless steel, bamboo, rice husk, and gelatin films. It is best to avoid single-use plastics, plastics with BPA, and plastic takeout containers. These products are petroleum-based and are not biodegradable... over time these items break down into fragments known as micro/nano plastics which contaminate the environment and can also threaten natural ecosystems and human health.

Related articles: