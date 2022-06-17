"Love isn’t always perfect. It isn’t a fairytale or a storybook." Instagram

The couple were last photographed together on Valentine’s Day 2022, when Susie uploaded a range of images from their time together as a couple.

“Love isn’t always perfect. It isn’t a fairytale or a storybook,” she penned.

“And it doesn’t always come easy. Love is overcoming obstacles, facing challenges, fighting to be together, holding on and never letting go. It is a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define and impossible to live without,” she continued.

“Love is work but most of all, love is realising that every hour, every minute and every second was worth it because you did it together. We are real.”

The pair took up together in 2019. Instagram

Todd and Susie started dating in 2019 and took their romance public while episodes from Susie’s season of Married At First Sight was still airing on television.

On the show, Susie was paired with Billy Vincent, but the pair split before final vows.

Announcing her and Todd's relationship on Instagram, Susie shared a picture of the pair laying in the sun together.

“I have waited so long for the day to come where this saying makes complete sense and now it finally does…” she wrote.

“One day someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else,” she continued.

Todd and Susie share a son, Lion. Instagram

Todd also took on stepfather duties for Susie’s daughter Baby, who is now eight-years-old.

“She has her own father, but when Baby’s in my care, I treat her as if she’s my own,” Todd told New Idea.

“If Susie and I are ready to commit to it, I’d definitely love to have kids.”

However, the pair were rumoured to have a tumultuous relationship, and broke up and got back together a few times across their relationship.

She all but confirmed that they had gotten engaged in October of 2020, when she began referring to Todd as her fiancé on Instagram. A few months later, they announced they were expecting a baby together.

WATCH: MAFS' Susie Bradley reveals plans to marry boyfriend Todd Carney. Story continues below.

They welcomed their son together in March 2021, with Susie announcing the birth on her business Instagram page.

“Lion Daryl Carney,” she wrote.

“We love you our little Lion. You will be one of the greats.”

Want your own shot at love without the reality TV drama? For a limited time, enjoy 20% OFF an eHarmony subscription! Offer ends Aug 31, 2022.