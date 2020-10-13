He put a ring on it! Married At First Sight's Susie Bradley appeared to reveal a secret engagement to Todd Carney (pictured) by refering to him as her "fiance". Instagram

Sharing behind-the-scenes footage of a project Todd was filming for Channel Seven, Susie wrote: “When your sexy fiancé is filming for Channel Seven.”

The mother-of-one came under fire during her stint on Married At First Sight in 2019 when her relationship with Todd emerged despite the fact scenes of her “marriage” to Billy were still playing out on air.

Since then, Susie and Todd have shared a tumultuous relationship marred by break-ups and make-ups and most recently got back together in December last year.

Todd and Susie have shared an on-and-off relationship since early 2019. Instagram

In January, Todd gushed over his girlfriend and admitted she was the best thing that ever happened to him.

“When you find someone you care about, and who cares about you, it's nice,” he told the Jimboomba Times.

“I wish I had met Susie while I was playing. I wish I had that outside influence to tell me to pull my head in, other than my mum.”

Todd confessed to New Idea in 2019 that he was ready to start a family with Susie. Instagram

Just several months prior to that interview, Todd confessed to New Idea that he was ready to start a family with Susie and loves being a stepfather to the TV star's five-year-old daughter, Baby.

"She has her own father, but when Baby's in my care, I treat her as if she's my own," Todd dished to New Idea.

"If Susie and I are ready to commit to it, I'd definitely love to have kids."