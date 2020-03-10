Lee recalled the devastating moment he learned his beloved mother had passed away.

He explained that he had left camp, and had received the new that she'd passed by the time he'd arrived at his hotel.

'Being on a show like Survivor, you’re actually quite stranded, so it was a good 24-30 hours before I got back home,' he said.

'By that stage, I’d found out that mum had passed.

'I was just trying my hardest to get back home and production did everything they could to get me back home,' he said.