Survivor's Lee Carseldine has opened up about learning of his mother Elizabeth's death while filming the reality TV show in Fiji - and how he signed up to the All Stars season to help his parents who were suffering from serious financial strain.
MUST WATCH: Lee Carseldine leaves Survivor after mother suffers stroke and dies
'Mum had been diagnosed with MND (Motor Neuron Disease) six months before I went on the show,' the former cricket star told 10Daily.
'And Dad had suffered a stroke 14 years earlier.'
His parents were his motivation to win the $500,000 prize. 'Just to ease the financial stress and pain that they were suffering at the time,' he explained.
Lee recalled the devastating moment he learned his beloved mother had passed away.
He explained that he had left camp, and had received the new that she'd passed by the time he'd arrived at his hotel.
'Being on a show like Survivor, you’re actually quite stranded, so it was a good 24-30 hours before I got back home,' he said.
'By that stage, I’d found out that mum had passed.
'I was just trying my hardest to get back home and production did everything they could to get me back home,' he said.