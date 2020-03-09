Ex-cricketer and former Australian Survivor star Lee Carseldine is the original good guy and runner up of season one who vowed to “play the game” to win the latest season of All Stars. Channel 10

In a lengthy Instagram post, which he wrote at the time of filming last September, Lee broke the sad news and shared a carousel of throwback photos of himself and his mother Elizabeth.

“I have been oversees working on a project and my mother unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke and passed suddenly while I was away,” Lee began.

“I am returning home immediately and will be taking time away from everything to make sure my family is ok.

“I have lost the most amazing human in my life. A pillar of love, support, integrity, empathic and nurturing soul that has been right by side throughout every triumph and disaster in my life.

“It is because of her that everyday I strive to be a better human. I was astounded by the amount of daily unconditional love and support she offered anyone that crossed her path even if meant it was to the detriment of her own health.

“She was instrumental in putting me on a spiritual path of knowledge, acceptance, love and devotion to the big guy upstairs,” he wrote.

Lee went on to explain that despite his mother’s “aggressive” Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis, she always remained optimistic.

“She chose to not let MND take control of her body completely and continued to enjoy daily life. In the end it was a stroke not MND that took her life,” he wrote.

He concluded by writing: “RIP Elizabeth “Beppie” May Carseldine. I don’t know how to move forward but I will continue to commit to your legacy for you.”

The 43-year-old also penned a candid reflection note in December, where he spoke about the heartbreaks and hardships of the year, including his split from longtime girlfriend Elena 'El' Rowland.

He wrote: “2019 will be a year to remember. I dichotomy of a couple of highs and some devastating lows.

“I’m normally a very optimistic person and take bad news well but this year took all the wind out of my lungs and left me clambering for oxygen."