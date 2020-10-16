Australian Survivor's Lee Carseldine shared a touching tribute to his late mum on what would have been her birthday. Instagram

Months after the scenes aired in march, Lee took to Instagram to mark what would have been her birthday.

Posting a throwback photo of himself, his mum and his sister Rachel, Lee wrote: “Happy Birthday Mum. Not getting any easier but I still feel your presence every day. ❤”

Lee also shared a photo of his dad to his Instagram Story revealing the father-son duo went out for breakfast to commemorate Elizabeth’s birthday.

Lee and his dad (pictured) mark the occasion by going out to breakfast. Instagram

Over on Lee’s sister Rachel’s Instagram, she shared a more recent photo of herself, her brother and their mum before her passing.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mum 💕 We miss you and love you so much 💕”, she penned.

After the heartwrenching Australian Survivor episode aired, Lee spoke to Now To Love about how he was dealing with the grief, and revealed special occasions after her death were difficult.

“It's a tough one where the grieving process is always very, very tough and I'm not even halfway through that at the moment,” he said at the time.

“There is a ‘first; of everything without a loved one, whether it be a first birthday of that year or a particular event without that person.”

Lee's sister Rachel also shared a photo of the family as a tribute to their mum. Instagram

In the candid interview, he also revealed one of the biggest motivations for returning to All Stars was to win the money to help his family

“I was actually doing it for Mum and Dad because Mum had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease six months before I went on the show,” he said.

“And Dad suffered a stroke about 13 years ago, before my firstborn was born. So they were both struggling through some health issues and I just wanted to get on that island and do it for them but hopefully win the prize money as well and take some financial pressure off them. That was a big motivation for me to go on.”