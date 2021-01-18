Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed Suri in 2006. Getty

As we now know, the two 14-year-olds were destined to be the children of divorce – with Ange and Brad’s messy custody still in the courts, while Katie split from Tom quickly, snatching their daughter out of Scientology and earning sole custody in a secret settlement in 2012.

Despite sharing so much in common, Shiloh and Suri, we’re told, never became pals.

“A bunch of Angie and Katie’s mutual friends suggested they have play dates when their daughters were younger,” says a source. “But both politely declined. I think they knew then that Shi and Suri had nothing in common.”

Suri is the spitting image of her mum!

Suri is now a bona fide New Yorker, and is often seen out with plenty of friends, attending the ballet and accompanying her mum on trips to designer boutiques.

“She and Katie are more like sisters than mother and daughter,” says a source. “She basically grew up without a dad. Though I’ve heard there has been some tension between them since Katie began being photographed kissing her new toyboy on every street corner.

“Suri’s quite the fashionista with a taste for expensive high heels and handbags, and has even told her mother she’s ready to start dating. She’s an old soul and wise beyond her years, so I think Katie’s going to allow her to go on dates when she’s 15.”

Shiloh was the first biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

For Shiloh, who was born in Namibia and raised in the leafy Los Angeles suburb of Los Feliz, her world is poles apart.

“She’s still very much a child, and her mum is happy for it to stay that way for as long as it takes,” says a source. “Her parents’ divorce dragging out has taken its toll. When Brad was only allowed limited visitation, it was tough on Shiloh as she was always very close with her father.”

Despite growing up in a chaotic household with five siblings, Shi is “very introverted and shy compared to the rest of them.

“She used to hang on Brad’s every word,” says a source. “She still dresses just like him to this day. She is uninterested in makeup and clothes and stays out of the wardrobe sessions that her sisters have with Angelina all the time.”

A supermodel in the making? Shiloh has grown into a statuesque beauty.

It has been widely reported that Shiloh is gender-fluid, with Brad once revealing that when she was 2, she requested that the family call her John.

“Given the A-list bubble is so small, it’s amazing that Suri and Shiloh haven’t spent any time together,” says a source.

“Who knows, maybe as they get older they’ll reach out to one another – they certainly would both have notes to compare about being raised in the Hollywood spotlight.”

