Nat Barr was once "hesitant" to host Sunrise. Instagram

"When Sam left, even then I was hesitant, I don't know whether it's something in my DNA that I had trouble putting my hand up," Nat explained on the podcast.

She continued: "When the boss called me and said, 'Do you want it?' We were sort of talking around the issue and he stopped me and said, 'You sound like you don't want this job. You sound like you're talking yourself out of it'," Nat recalled.

Nat took over the hosting position from Sam Armytage. Instagram | Channel Seven

Nat remembers ending up in "cold sweats" as she was reassured that she was the ideal candidate.

"Something struck me and I got cold sweats and I was um-ing and ah-ing, and he said, 'It's OK. I've had jobs like this where I've been nervous and second-guessing myself. You can still do the job'.

"I thought, maybe it's OK. Maybe I can do it. But I had to be talked into it even then," said Nat.

The presenter officially began co-hosting Sunrise in March 2021, alongside David 'Kochie' Koch.

Nat now co-hosts Sunrise with Matt 'Shirvo' Shirvington. Instagram | Channel Seven

Kochie, however, retired from the show in July 2023, replaced by former athlete Matt 'Shirvo' Shirvington.

"What a surreal feeling heading up a show that I watched as a youngster, visited as a guest and now truly a part of it," Shirvo wrote on Instagram in June last year.

"Just blown away!! By far the biggest gig I’ve been lucky enough to take on since shifting into TV almost 15 years ago."