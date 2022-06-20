Summer and her siblings have honoured their dad in the aftermath of his death. Instagram

The youngest Warne also dedicated a post to Shane a month after his passing.

She shared two pictures, with the first featuring him giving her a piggyback while on holiday, and the second was of them hugging in a pool.

"Miss your smiley face every day Dad," she wrote alongside the post.

In the aftermath of Shane's tragic death from a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand, Summer shared a statement revealing a few precious moments of them "jamming" to 'Summer Of '69' and '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', songs that never failed to make her dad smile.

"I took our time for granted dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth." Instagram

"Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn't stop laughing at each other. God you made me laugh dad," she wrote.

"Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad. I'd do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time."

Summer went on to say that she wished she could have been with her father in his final moments to tell him "everything was going to be okay", adding that he will live on in her heart for the rest of her live.

"I took our time for granted dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me," she said.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.