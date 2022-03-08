Summer shared a series of photos with her late father on Tuesday morning. Instagram

The 20-year-old then revealed that she shared a few precious moments with her dad not long before his death "jamming" to 'Summer Of '69' and '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', songs that never failed to make Shane smile.

"Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn't stop laughing at each other. God you made me laugh dad," she wrote.

"Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you dad. I'd do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time."

Summer is Shane's youngest daughter. Instagram

Summer went on to say that she wished she could have been with her father in his final moments to tell him "everything was going to be okay", adding that he will live on in her heart for the rest of her live.

"I took our time for granted dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me," Summer said.

"You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again."

"I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are." Instagram

She added: "I love you dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are. Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud."

Her elder brother Jackson immediately commented on the post, writing: "I love you summer, I'm always going to be here for you."

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian also commented, having grown close with the Warne children while Shane and Liz were dating in the early 2010s. He wrote "I love you so much."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

