Meghan and Patrick may have played a couple, but their sizzling chemistry raised eyebrows at Meghan's first wedding to Trevor Engleson in 2011.
“Their off-screen chemistry was equally noticeable, almost uncomfortably so, according to guests at Meghan and Trevor’s wedding, which took place in Jamaica in 2011,” royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.
“The two actors clearly developed a bond of familiarity that is invariably the corollary of working up close and personal for so long and so intensely.”
Patrick landed himself in hot water in 2017 shortly after Meghan and Harry's relationship had gone public when he shared a photo of Meghan planting a kiss on his cheek on the Suits set to mark the show's 100th episode.
However, he was forced to delete the cheeky snap and recounted the moment he realised the massive scale of Meghan's new life to Esquire.
"I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realised 'Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can't post things about Meghan,'" he said.
"I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, 'What the hell is going on?' It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different... it just became a story that people wanted to talk about."
Patrick and his wife Troian Bellisario attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in 2018 along with other members of the Suits cast.
Ahead of the royal wedding, Patrick shared a heartwarming message to Meghan on Twitter.
“Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow,” he tweeted.
“Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding”