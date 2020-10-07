WATCH BELOW: Meghan Markle's Suits costar says their sex scene was his favourite

He was her on-screen husband for years on Suits, but Patrick J Adams has admitted he's "intimidated" to get in touch with Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, Patrick, who played Michael Ross on the legal drama, told the Radio Times that his relationship with his former co-star changed remarkably since they went their separate ways.

"We don't spend any time together, but that's not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways," he said.

"Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say."

The Suits star added that they reached out to one another when his daughter Aurora and Meghan's son Archie were born, but that was as far as it went.

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared.

“I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”