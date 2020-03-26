Getty

In his 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal expert Andrew Morton wrote: “The first episode of Suits aired on June 23 to generally favourable review and, more importantly, an enthusiastic audience.

“Cast, crew and the money men at the network were ecstatic, the producers thrilled that their gamble to cast Meghan opposite Patrick had paid off big time, the show’s fans buzzing about the couple’s on-screen chemistry.

“Their off-screen chemistry was equally noticeable, almost uncomfortably so, according to guests at Meghan and Trevor’s wedding, which took place in Jamaica in 2011.

“The two actors clearly developed a bond of familiarity that is invariably the corollary of working up close and personal for so long and so intensely.”

While Meghan's marriage to Trevor ended in divorce in 2013, she became a royal when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Her former co-star Patrick again attended her second wedding, this time with his wife Troian Bellisario, which took place just months after Meghan and Patrick’s on-screen characters Rachel and Mike got married in Suits.