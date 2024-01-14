“I’m no stranger to hospitality,” Steve tells New Idea. “I grew up with my parents working in their supermarket and their motels. I learnt so much from them.”
Even so, you won’t catch him flipping any burgers!
“No, I won’t be cooking,” he says with a big laugh. “I’m co-director, co-owner with Tony. We’re making all the decisions together. “I’m front of house, greeting people, looking after them, offering a big smile and friendly service.”
Steve’s friendship with Tony came at a time when he was suffering intense sadness following the end of his marriage to wife Rosie. The pair share daughters Isabella,12, and Francesca, 10, and relocated their family to Vanuatu in 2017 for the sake of their marriage, but it couldn’t be salvaged.
“I came back from Vanuatu with the kids completely broken-hearted and I had to start a new life as a single dad and that was very, very hard,” Steve says. “My career was all about live morning TV and travel and I couldn’t be away from my girls. I had to be there to take care of them, so I had to wind back the television career quite a bit, which I don’t regret for a second.”
Steve shares equal custody with Rosie, and says his girls are his whole world.
“They are the most beautiful children and we have the most incredible relationship, like I had with my parents,” he tells us proudly.
As for his friend Tony, Steve views him as a gift from God.
“We’ve been great mates for about four years now,” he says. “We instantly connected, like brothers. One day he said to me, ‘I want to expand my business and I want to do it with a mate. Would you be interested?’”
Steve jumped at the opportunity. And now, he’s ensconced in his quirky restaurant with Tony’s music memorabilia adorning the walls. There’s even a small stage where bands will play.
He’s also found love again with girlfriend of two years, Amanda King.
“Things are going well,” Steve confirms with a flash of his trademark grin.