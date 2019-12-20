Today show weatherman Steve Jacobs has opened up about why he won’t be part of the program’s revamped team for 2020. Instagram

The TV presenter gave a shout out to his fellow colleagues on the show, saying: “I want to say a sincere thank you to everyone for the incredible warm messages of support.

“Today has been my home for almost 15 years and I love the program and my colleagues dearly. I hope to see you all back on the tellie soon.”

Steve went on to say how grateful he is for being given the opportunity to achieve his accomplishments with the Channel Nine.

Taking to Instagram, Steve shared a lengthy post, in which he explained why he was one of the names to be excluded from the show’s new-look line-up. Instagram

“I will miss my morning family madly and wish the new team all the best for 2020 and beyond. A special thanks to my weather crew who are like brothers to me,” he wrote.

“Looking forward to having breakfast with my girls and doing school drop off. Not going to miss that alarm. Thanks for the love and thanks for the laughs.

“It’s been an incredible ride and I am a lucky man,” he concluded.

Steve’s post comes after the network’s sudden announcement that it was making major changes to the line-up on Today, Today Extra and Weekend Today.

New recruits include Tracy Vo, who will join the team as a newsreader, while Tim Davies joins as a weather presenter and Alex Cullen joins as sports presenter.

Brooke Boney will continued her role as entertainment presenter on the program, while Richard Wilkins will host Weekend Today alongside Rebecca Maddern.