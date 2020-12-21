Steve Irwin’s (pictured with daughter Bindi and wife Terri) story has never been immortalised on the big screen – until now! Getty

“She can’t believe that no-one’s done a Steve biopic before.”

Filming in her native country would be another appealing factor for the mum-of-two, who has been based in Byron Bay for work in recent months.

And it seems Nic has been playing casting agent in her spare time, too, eyeing up Liam Hemsworth to play a young Steve.

Rumour has it a Steve Irwin film is in the making. Getty

“Nic wants to look locally for her main man, and she’s getting friendly with Liam,” the source adds. “She also loved Dacre Montgomery in Stranger Things.”

However, when it comes to playing a younger Terri, it seems Nic, 53, knows her limits.

Says the source, “She’s versatile when it comes to her characters, but even she admits she’ll need a little CGI help!”

Rumour has it Nic (pictured) has been playing casting agent in her spare time, too, eyeing up Liam Hemsworth to play a young Steve. Getty

While The Undoing star plans to work closely with Steve’s widow, 56, to make a tasteful film about their lives, she’s also recruited her buddy Russell Crowe for his expertise.

“Rusty was also Steve’s best mate, so it makes sense that he’d be involved as an adviser,” the source adds.

