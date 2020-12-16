Bindi Irwin (pictured right with mum Terri) has delighted fans everywhere by sharing regular updates on her burgeoning baby bump. Instagram

The cute photo, which Bindi shared to her Twitter account, shows the 22-year-old standing alongside brother Rob, hubby Chandler Powell, with mum Terri in the background.

While plenty of enthusiastic fans praised the family for being so involved in each other’s lives, several eagle-eyed followers couldn’t help but notice something unusual in the background.

Upon close inspection of the candid snap, some fans pointed out that mum Terri was also capturing the moment using a very retro-looking camcorder.

“Terri with the camcorder, so cute,” one fan wrote.

Bindi (second from right) shared a sweet photo for her legion of Twitter fans to enjoy – only this time, they seemingly found joy in a surprising hidden detail. Twitter/Instagram

Another person stated: “We so can’t wait to meet your precious daughter too. She’s going to absolutely love every adventure with you and your beautiful family!

“I love seeing your Mum recording precious moments on her trusty video camera - brings back memories of the croc trip.”

Meanwhile, a third fan simply added: “Beautiful family!”

Bindi and her wakeboard husband Chandler announced they were expecting their "Baby Wildlife Warrior" back in August.

Bindi (right) revealed she had reached the halfway mark in her pregnancy in mid November. Instagram

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Bindi penned on Instagram.

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

She added: "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."