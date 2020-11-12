"Halfway there!" Instagram

Bindi has kept her followers updated with her pregnancy by comparing her growing baby to native Australian animals, and fans are loving it.

"I love these updates," one commented on the post.

"I love how you compare the baby’s size to different animals! So cute!" exclaimed another.

"I much prefer this way of saying the size so much better than describing as fruit," a third mused.

The couple have shared updates from their Australia Zoo home. Instagram

Pregnancy certainly suits Bindi and the Australia Zoo star recently revealed she is loving her latest maternity outfit.

“Now that I know the comforts of maternity jeans, I don’t think I’ll ever be able go back. Any other mamas out there that can relate?” she captioned a photo of herself in a pair of comfy maternity jeans and her signature khaki.

Fans loved her openness and it seems she's not the only fan of the garment.

“I still wear my maternity pants and I haven’t been pregnant since 2016,” joked one follower, while another added: “My kids are 9 and 3 and I still on occasion wear some of my old ones.”

Bindi and her wakeboard husband Chandler announced they were expecting their "Baby Wildlife Warrior" back in August.



"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," Bindi penned on Instagram.

"Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

She added: "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."