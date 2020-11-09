“Terri’s main priority is to make sure both Bindi and baby are safe and well, and in the best hands.” Instagram

Bindi and Chandler have been openly gushing on social media about their soon-to-arrive baby girl. However, one family member who is unlikely to be in the loop is Bindi’s paternal grandfather, Bob Irwin, Snr.

“He misses Bindi and Robert and now he’s having to contend with the fact that she’s a grown, married woman with a baby on the way – a great-granddaughter,” a source previously told New Idea.

“He knows in his bones he will never be allowed to meet [the baby]. Only over Terri’s dead body would that happen,” the source added.

The source revealed that despite the decades-long silence between Bob and the Irwins, he remains hopeful that he might one day be welcomed back into the fold.

“He feels Bindi’s child should meet her paternal great- grandfather. After all, he is the man who started the Australia Zoo and the Crocodile Hunter legacy, that Bindi and Chandler’s little girl will one day inherit.”

“He hopes Bindi will take pity on a very old man,” they added.

Mum-to-be Bindi delighted her four million Instagram followers when she proudly showed off her growing bump at her Australia Zoo home as she reached the half way point of her pregnancy.

“Baby bump is getting bigger!” she captioned the sweet post.

“We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year. Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening!”

Bindi and Chandler, who married at Australia Zoo in March, first revealed news of Bindi’s pregnancy in August.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

"Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”

