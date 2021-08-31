“Song I recorded. I’d love your honest opinion." Order Productions

The raspy jazz-sounding tune was incredibly different to her stylings with girl group Bardot from the early 2000s.

The song has been created with Gary Pinto, who has worked with the likes of Guy Sebastian, Jimmy Barnes and Taylor Dane.

Sophie has also chosen to keep the recording quite low-key, opting to release it independently via Ditto Music rather than sign with a major record label.

Sophie began singing again last year for The Masked Singer. Ten

After saying she would never sing again, it seems that Sophie’s inspiration to return to music was inspired by both her performance on The Masked Singer, and her fiancé, Joshua Gross.

“I think it’s been such a tough year and it’s such a fun, positive show,” she revealed to Now to Love when asked about her timing in joining the show.

“He [Josh] was really proud because I never sang, not even in the shower,” she revealed.

“I think I was just really young in the industry and I kind of went ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ He pushed me back into it and said, ‘I want you to start singing,’ so he was very supportive,” Sophie explained.

Sophie got engaged to Joshua late last year. Instagram

At the time of The Masked Singer, Sophie still seemed unsure about releasing music.

“I’d like to, I don’t even know how to go about it nowadays. In my day you’d buy CD’s from Sanity,” she joked.

However, the song is now here, and will be released on Monday, September 6.