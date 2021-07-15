Sophie has given fans a glimpse into her wooing technique. Instagram

The video starts with Joshua intently watching an animal documentary while the narration plays over the video.

Sophie appears peering behind tall flowers before giving them a shake and then jerking her head as her piercing blue eyes stare at a disinterested Joshua.

Sophie begins to bob her head as she curiously steps closer to her target; she then suddenly stands tall and assured.

She clasps her hands firmly on her hips to shake her upper body, and she then follows that move with some well-placed body rolls – although her fiancé is yet to break.

Still looking very deeply at Joshua, she lifts her left leg and leans forward, with her eyes becoming wider and wider.

Sophie and Josh in their natural habitat. Instagram

She comes in closer to poke her tongue out, and when that didn't work, she burst into a huge smile and peers closer to Joshua, but then she finally breaks out into a laugh and walks off camera.

It was the Beauty and the Geek presenter who shared this intimate moment with her 609k-strong following.

Of course, her caption accompanying the post poked one last bit of fun at her expense.

"In my natural habitat… just joshing @joshuargross #lockdown 🤪," she wrote.

The former pop singer is clearly making the most of the Sydney lockdown to become even closer to Joshua, who popped the question in January this year.

WATCH: Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross celebrate at their engagement party (Story continues after video)

It was fate when the loved-up duo met while flying together in business class, and it was Sophie who struck up their fateful conversation.

Since then, they have shared many cute moments, and Joshua proved he is a super supportive partner earlier this week when he shared a post dedicated to Sophie's new role as host of the revived show, Beauty and the Geek.

He wrote, "Beauty and the Geek... Go Geeks!! 🤓 My beauty/geek's @sophiemonk new show! I watched behind the scenes, and it's gold."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.