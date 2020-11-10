Sonia Kruger (pictured) made an awkward gaffe on The Morning Show on Tuesday. Channel Seven

“My sister's a hairdresser, so if you're looking for a good blow j*b... blow wave,” Sonia said, before quickly trying to backtrack to correct herself.

Affable host Larry managed to see the funny side of things, commenting, “Lucky we're not live, they'll probably cut that out!”

He then joked: “I tell you what. Your sister's just been booked out for months!”

Sonia pictured with her mum, Margaret (left) and sister Debbie (right) Instagram

Sonia has always been close with her older sister Debra and the siblings’ age gap is just 13 months.

In an interview with Nine Honey in 2017, Sonia admitted that Debra was always the “cooler” sister when they were growing up.

"She was kind of the cool kid at school, and I was the nerdy ballroom dancer who was kind of embarrassing," Sonia said.

"I was into musical theatre and all the things. She was into watching Countdown, she had the cool kind of surfy vibe going on, and I was just this big dork next to her."

Sonia will team up with sports presenter Matt Shirvington (left) and comedian Rob Riggle (centre) to host new show Holey Moley. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, since making the switch from Channel Nine to Channel Seven, Sonia’s work load is fuller than ever.

As well as hosting The Voice and Big Brother, Sonia will be at the helm of new reality show Holey Moley.

She will team up with sports presenter Matt Shirvington, golfing legend Greg Norman and US comedian and actor Rob Riggle for the "extreme mini golf competition series".

The new show is already a hit in the US and will see mini-golf lovers tackle a larger-than-life obstacle mini golf course in the hopes of winning an eye-watering $100,000 and the coveted Holey Moley plaid jacket.