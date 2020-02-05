Sonia Kruger is your host for the all-new Big Brother 2020 Instagram

Sonia previously hosted Big Brother between 2012 and 2014, she even hosted the show while pregnant with her daughter, Maggie.

Fans of the show, which made its debut on Australian television almost 20 years ago, will recall memorable moments such as the ‘turkey slap’ and Merlin’s refugee protest.

Big Brother 2020 will return with a new house, new rules and without its live format.

Sonia’s confirmation as host of Big Brother 2020 comes just three months after she announced she was leaving Channel Nine during a teary segment on Today Extra.

Confirming she would be returning to her old stomping ground at Channel Seven, the 54-year-old said in a statement “I'm beyond excited to be returning to the network where I first discovered my love of live television and family entertainment."

'With the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo and a slate of brand-new prime-time shows, Seven is the place to be,' she added.

Sonia’s first gig at Channel 7 will see her present the bushfire relief concert Fire Fight Australia. The show will air on Sunday, February 16 from 1pm.

She will also act as a judge on Australia's Got Talent: The Champion and will be part of the Olympics Tokyo 2020 coverage team.