Sonia has landed yet another hosting gig! Seven

Sonia's fans can't wait to see the blonde bombshell back on their screens, but not everyone was as enthusiastic.

Following the announcement on the official Channel 7 Instagram page, the TV personality was criticised in the comments section.

"Does this woman have to be on just about everything?" questioned one.

"Soon it will be channel Kruger. Watch out Bruce she after your job next calling the footy," another penned.

"With big mouth Sonia in it, I will give it a miss," stated a third.

In August, Sonia shared the exciting news that she'd be hosting The Voice 2021 on its new home of Channel Seven.

"Cannot wait to hit Australia’s biggest stage again for the sizzling new season of #thevoiceau," she wrote on Instagram.

Sonia was replaced by Renee Bargh and Darren McMullen for the ninth season but original fans were delighted to have her back in the driver's seat.

"MY QUEEN IS BACK!!!!!!! It’s been a long hard year without you," one fan wrote.

"This is awesome news Son’ .. can I be the person who opens the door for the contestant as they go on stage ??? That’s the coolest job on tv xx," joked The Morning Show's Larry Edmur.

The Voice will be once again hosted by Sonia in 2021 on Seven. Nine

As for the show's celebrity coaches Guy Sebastian, Kelly Rowland, Boy George and Delta Goodrem, it's uncertain whether they'll be back next year.

Die-hard Voice fans were particularly concerned that Delta wouldn't be back.

"I hope @deltagoodrem still got a gig..she is a great judge and mentor," one remarked.

"Sonia's back yayayayayayy but if Delta goes I’m not watching anymore," stated another.

One even declared: "If @deltagoodrem is not a judge then we don’t want it!"