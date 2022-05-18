"She’s doing so well now." Instagram

Snez's nearest and dearest were quick to send their love to the family of six.

Fellow Bachie star Georgia Love penned: "I can't imagine guys. Thinking of you."

Health influencer Leah Itsines also shared her own experience as she comforted the new parents, writing: "I’m sorry 😢 We we’re 3 weeks in nursery. Sending you the most most most amount of love because it is a pain that hurts deeper than anyone would know 😓❤️."

Meanwhile, fashion guru Lana Wilkinson said she was "sending so much love".

"30 minutes after this photo was taken. Snez became sick." Instagram

Sam announced the early arrival of Harper on May 8, sharing the complete story with his fans via his Instagram.

"30 minutes after this photo was taken. Snez became sick," the former Bachelor wrote.

"Really sick and before we knew it Harper was off to the special care unit and Mum was into ICU. Of course in true Snez Mum fashion her only thoughts were for her little baby and it was breaking her heart that she couldn’t hold her.

"After finding an infection that both Snez and Harper had picked up and some incredible care from the nurses and doctors they were reunited yesterday and both doing well."

He went on to gush about his wife, writing: "@snezanawood you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and like you, thank god the force is strong in little Harper."

At the time, new mum-of-four Snez took to her own Instagram to share a post about her baby girl, writing a short, but very sweet, tribute to little Harper.

"Welcome little Harper Jones Wood. What a roller coaster it has been, you are our world. Born 4th May 2022."

