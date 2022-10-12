"You are and always will be the twinkle in his eye, we know you were his favourite (even though we don't have faves ) keep dancing through life and I know Dad will be up there dancing and singing along with you . We gave you wings now fly high Summer Girl."

"We love you Endlessly," Simone concluded.

Simone Callahan and Shane Warne were married between 1995 to 2005. Getty

Fans were heartbroken upon hearing the news that Shane passed away following a heart attack in Thailand earlier this year. He would have celebrated his 53rd birthday in September.

There have also been plans to portray the late cricketer's life in a telemovie, however his eldest daughter Brooke recently slammed the project on Instagram after the film was discussed on Melbourne's 3AW radio station, which is owned by Channel Nine.

"Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? [Shane] did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's life six months after he passed away? You are beyond disrespectful," the 24-year-old wrote.

Shane would have celebrated his 53rd birthday in September. Instagram

The planning for the two-part movie - which is set for release in 2023 – had commenced just three weeks after Shane's sudden passing.

Shane's former manager James Erskine told The Herald Sun: "He's only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Why would Nine even go there? It's a disgrace and I will certainly be making my voice heard."

