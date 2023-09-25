Instagram

Sharna grew up in rural Wagga Wagga, going on to become a professional ballroom dancer on the US version of Dancing With The Stars and winning in season 27 with Bobby Bones! She ended up coming back to her roots in 2019 to star on Dancing With The Stars Australia. If you're wondering why you've seen Green recently, it's because he was unmasked as Crash Test Dummy on The Masked Singer.

Her mutual business manager actually set her up with 90210 star Brian, with the pair going out for coffee on their first date at the end of 2020.

Sharna delivered a healthy baby boy on Tuesday 28th June 2022 and took to social media to share the happy news soon after.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her little bundle of joy's hand, the proud first-time mum wrote: "Zane Walker Green... 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm."



"My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍"

Brian couldn't contain his joy at his son's arrival, sharing his own tribute on Instagram which read: "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️."

Sharna and Brian have been together since 2020.

The couple first announced they were expecting in February 2022, revealing the happy news just over a year after they confirmed they were dating.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022," Sharna wrote at the time.

She shared the news alongside a black and white portrait of hands cradling her growing belly, adding: "@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."

"My heart is now forever outside of my body."

In the months that followed the fit mum-to-be would share plenty of pregnancy updates, from her bump progress to her unlikely cravings.

Though this isn't his first rodeo, the '90s heartthrob is clearly excited about becoming a dad again with Sharna.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are officially engaged!

"She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now," he told Access Daily of his Aussie girlfriend in 2021.

At the time he joked that he went on a first date with her "begrudgingly" but it went so well that he had to see her again - and the rest, as they say, is history!

