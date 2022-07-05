"I'll make you proud and get the W." Instagram

"This time 4 years ago," Shane's son, 23, remarked in his caption, before touching on his and his dad's shared love of poker and his World Series of Poker debut.

"This trip was meant to be my first time playing in the WSOP main event with my best friend and dad. Missing you so much and wish you were here playing with me. I'll make you proud and get the W."

Shane's youngest daughter Summer's tribute featured a more recent picture of her dad and their dog remarking "4 months today".

"I miss you more than anything in the world, dad, your laugh, your voice, your smile and your cuddles," the 20-year-old wrote.

"Not a day goes by where I still wish this was just a nightmare. I love you dad, I hope you're taking it easy up there."

Shane died from a suspected heart attack while on a trip in Thailand with four friends in March this year.

All three of his children spoke at his state memorial service at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground with individual speeches.

"My children fill me with laughter, joy, and above all - love. I'm so proud of them," Shane previously wrote on Instagram.

"It's difficult to describe the love you have for your own children, but it makes you smile every time you look at them."

