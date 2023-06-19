Warnie will premiere on June 25th on Channel Nine. Nine

His co-star Shanti Kali admits to having major hesitations about stepping into the stilettos of Shane's former fiancee, Elizabeth Hurley.

However, the British newcomer says her "apprehension subsidised" once Shane's three children and his ex-wife Simone Callahan, approved of the project following conversations with Nine.

"People on the internet will always find something to be up in arms about, but in the end, loved ones' feelings are the only ones that matter," she says.

Alex Williams will play Shane whilst Marny Kennedy will portray his ex wife Simone Callahan. Nine

While portraying a celebrity of Liz's stature might seem intimidating, Shanti was lured by the promise of "fun."

She shares she was a big fan of Liz's growing up - but Shane, not so much!

"I wasn't a huge Warnie fan," she says.

"I didn't know who he was until the day he died and his name was in the mouth of every person I saw for about a week."

Alex underwent a physical transformation to play Shane. Nine

Meanwhile, Perth-born Alex grew up idolising Warnie, who became as well known for his off-field antics as he did for his sporting achievements.

"There was a lot to do to step into Shane's shoes," he says.

"I had to get his mannerisms and voice down, but also had to physically change my body a fair bit.

"On top of all that was the cricketing side of things. It was important to me that the bowling and cricket be as authentic as possible in the show, I worked really hard with [former Australian cricketer] Bryce McGain on getting the bowling action and intent right."

Actress Shanti idolised Liz Hurley growing up. Nine

Ultimately, audiences will decide whether or not it was too seen, but the performances promise to deliver.

RELATED || Shane Warne's happiest family moments in pictures

Alex says playing Shane changed him forever, explaining: "I definitely feel a closer connection to what he went through, and how much he loved the people around him."

Warnie will premiere on Sunday June 25th at 7pm and continue on Monday June 26th on Channel Nine.