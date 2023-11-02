Tim and Matthew were all smiles after passing the course. Channel Seven

For Dr. Challen, whilst he was commended for an "amazing effort" by Head Instructor Ant Middleton for finishing the course, he didn't "pass" the course, much to the frustration of fans tuning in from home.

"To get this far and then not pass, [it's] mildly disappointing," Dr. Challen reflected.

"But I'm ecstatic at getting all the way through it."

Matthew took to his Instagram shortly after the finale aired to show his support for the 2019 joint Australian of the Year.

"My heart broke for Dr. Craig at the end. Not a single day went past when I didn't tell him how amazing he was. He told me I was the most disorganised person he'd ever met 😂😅," the 35-year-old penned.

Sadly for Abbey and Dr. Craig, they were culled from the course at the very last moment. Channel Seven

The visibly emotional, soon-to-be father of two Tim said he was "so happy" to have made it to the very end of the grueling reality show experience.

"It's shown what strength I've got inside. I probably doubted that a lot. Now I'm getting teary..." he shared with the cameras.

Fellow coursemate Matthew shared in his elation: "This has been the best experience of my entire life. I am so overwhelmed with gratitude."

"I did come in as a survivor and I have definitely thrived throughout this course. I was controlled by my inner saboteur before. But now I feel capable of doing basically anything."

Fans are devastated that Dr. Craig wasn't passed by Ant Middleton alongside Tim and Matthew. Channel Seven

So far, in the history of SAS Australia, only seven celebrities have passed the course.

In season one, former rugby player and Bachelor star Nick Cummins (also known as "The Honeybadger"), AFLW player Sabrina Frederick, and comedian Merrick Watts all passed the selection.

The following year, former rugby league player Sam Burgess was the sole celebrity to pass.

Then in 2022, it was rugby league players Millie Boyle and Darius Boyd, and broadcaster Riana Crehan who joined the SAS hall of fame.

And now, Matthew and Tim will join this esteemed list, their names going down in Australian reality television history.